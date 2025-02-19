Warmer Weather is at our Doorstep

A small disturbance will bring more light snow to the mountains and valleys of western Montana this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Accumulations of a Trace to 2" in lower elevations of western Montana are expected, with mountains seeing up to 6". The plains should stay mainly dry aside from a few isolated showers with little to no accumulation.

Blizzard-like conditions are expected along the northern Rocky Mountain Front in the Browning area. Blowing/drifting snow and near-zero visibility will impact that region for the next few days until sufficient snowmelt occurs.

Blowing snow will be a concern for most of north-central Montana for the next few days, especially on Thursday and Friday.

With this wind comes warmer air. After a brutal February, most cities will reach the 40s by the weekend. A much-welcome change for much of the state.

Weather Alerts:

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for all of north-central, northeast, and southeast Montana until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for portions of central, south-central, and southeast Montana until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Meagher County Valleys and Snowy and Judith Mountains until noon Wednesday

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains from 5 AM Thursday until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains from Wednesday night until Friday night

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from Thursday afternoon until Friday night

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Beaverhead County and the Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 5 PM Wednesday until noon Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth from 1 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Butte, Georgetown Lake, and Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston from 1 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Polebridge, Polson, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Flathead Valley, Flathead Lake, Mission Valley, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Marias Pass, Essex, Bad Rock Canyon, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish from 1 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley from 1 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass and Lolo Pass from 1 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, Evaro Hill, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan from 1 PM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the Ennis Lions Club Park, in Ennis, MT until noon Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1981)

Low: -23 (1882)

AVG: 38/18

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1981)

Low: -19 (1986)

AVG: 38/15

