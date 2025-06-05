Warmer weather on the way

Today will bring overall drier conditions to the state. There will only be a few isolated showers, mainly in the mountains, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Highs will reach the 70s for most.

(WATCH to see Canadian Wildfire Updates and Smoke Effects in Montana)

Candian Wildfire Updates

Friday should be a dry day. It will be a little breezy in north-central Montana. Gusts could exceed 40 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs warm into the 70s and low 80s.

A mostly dry, Canadian cold front pushes through the plains on Saturday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and some wildfire smoke. Highs in the plains only reach the upper 60s to 70s, while areas like Helena will still be in the 80s.

The plains will warm back up on Sunday. Most of the state will reach the upper 70s to 80s. It will be a beautiful day, aside from a little leftover wind in eastern Montana.

Highs will approach the 90s for many on Monday, accompanied by dry weather.

Thunderstorms and wet weather return to the forecast in the middle of next week. A few storms could be on the stronger side.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90 (2004)

Low: 33 (1960)

AVG: 71/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1969)

Low: 34 (1951)

AVG: 70/44

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN