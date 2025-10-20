Warmer Week with Plentiful Sunshine

After a chilly, stormy weekend, the workweek looks pretty nice with warming temperatures, some lighter wind, and a good amount of sunshine. Skies will be clear some nights as the Orionid Meteor Shower peaks, and Comets Lemmon and Swan move across the night sky. For the meteor shower, up to 10-20 meteors an hour are possible. Comet Lemmon should be visible to the naked eye near the Big Dipper constellation the next few nights. Comet Swan is higher in the sky and might need binoculars. Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with wind across the plains and over the Continental Divide. Highs will top out in the 50s to around 60. Wind gusts will peak around 30mph across the plains but the wind will be much lighter in most of the valleys. Wednesday will be a beautiful October day with mostly sunny skies, light wind across the state, and highs in the 50s and 60s. Thursday will be nice as well with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 50s and 60s, with a bit more wind picking up across the plains. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind will increase across the plains once again. This coming weekend will be unsettled as two fronts will move through the state. Saturday's front will bring more wind and showers closer to the Continental Divide. Highs will reach the 50s to around 60, wind could gust higher than 40mph. Sunday will be colder with highs in the 40s and 50s, cold enough for some snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Right now any snow accumulation will be confined to the mountains.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist