Warming temperatures to close out the year

Warmer temperatures are expected to arrive with the new year this week, as a pattern change brings calmer weather back to the forecast.

The warmer air arrives in the Great Falls and Lewistown areas a little quicker than in Helena due to valley inversion to begin the week. Today's high will only reach about 33 degrees, compared to the low 40s in the plains. Expect mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day through New Year's Eve. More cloud cover rolls in to begin January, but due to a lack of moisture, we will stay dry. Most of the state will be in the 40s and 50s to end the week.

A few showers will enter the state on Friday and Saturday, mainly staying west of the continental divide.

Warmer and drier weather stays around throughout the beginning of 2026.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (1933)

Low: -38 (1880)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1956)

Low: -43 (1968)

AVG: 35/15

