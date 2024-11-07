Warming wind headed into the weekend for the high plains

As we wake up to sub-freezing temperatures in southwest Montana, some surfaces will be icy. Roads are in much better condition compared to yesterday. But still, be careful on your morning commute.

Highs will be in the upper 40s today with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions will persist through the rest of the week.

A west-down-sloping wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front lasting through the rest of the work week. This will cause parts of the high plains to be a few degrees warmer than the rest of the western half of the state.

Our next chance at rain and snow won't be until early next week around Veteran's Day when colder air and showers return to western Montana. Some lower-elevation snow will be possible on Tuesday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2006)

Low: -4 (1936)

AVG: 47/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1999)

Low: -9 (1973)

AVG: 47/25

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN