"Watching" the Potential for Heavy Mountain Snow Wednesday and Thursday

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, southern Rocky Mountain Front, Ruby Mountains, and Beaverhead Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Gallatin, Madison, and Centennial Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Crazy Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the mountain ranges of southwest Montana ahead of a low pressure system bringing colder air and lots of moisture.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start developing around 1 PM today and become more numerous in central Montana around 3-4 PM. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the 60s.

A heavy rain and snow event will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Up to 2 inches of rainfall is possible across much of the western half of the state, a region already hard hit by heavy wet snow a couple of weeks ago. Heavy wet snow is possible from the Rocky Mountain Front to the mountains of southern Montana. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s during this period.

MTN Snow will be possible for lower elevations early Thursday morning.

Snow may reach the Helena valley early Thursday morning. The snowfall will be brief and not much accumulation is expected.

MTN Current rain and snow projections through Friday morning.

Another system will roll in for Memorial Day Weekend. As of right now, this storm will not bring the 40s like our midweek storm will, but a lot can change with track and intensity between now and then on our model runs.

Memorial Day itself will be a beautiful mostly sunny day with temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

