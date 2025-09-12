Weather heading into the weekend stays stormy

Stormy conditions have already begun in parts of the state this morning. There will be more thunderstorms for the majority of us by this afternoon. Highs only reach the 70s and low 80s today as storms and cloud cover roll in.

There is a severe weather risk in eastern Montana. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail.

The weekend is going to be a bit drier in western Montana, but there will be at least a few isolated storms on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Another storm system is expected to enter the state towards the beginning and middle of next week, providing another opportunity for wetter weather.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2015)

Low: 22 (1949)

AVG: 75/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1919)

Low: 29 (1949)

AVG: 73/44

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN