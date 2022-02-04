Weather Pattern is "Over the Top"

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for northeast Montana into Friday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front out through parts of central Montana for Friday into Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued Cascade, Liberty, and Toole Counties, and for the Little Rocky Mountains for Friday into Saturday.

The jet stream and the storm track will trend to the north of Montana (over the top) for the next several days. This type of pattern usually results in mild and windy conditions with little precipitation, and this should continue through most of next week. Wind will be public enemy #1 for most of the state for days. There is a chance of snow and colder air returning for the second weekend of February. Until then, hold onto your hats and you can probably put the parkas away. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s under increasing clouds. A Pacific front will push through Friday night into Saturday morning with scattered snow showers but accumulation should mainly be confined to the mountains. Very strong wind will accompany this front Friday night into Saturday. By late Friday evening, most of the state will feel the strong wind. Saturday will be very unsettled with strong wind and areas of snow showers scattered across the state. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a little calmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s. Next week starts out warm with highs in the 40s and the 50s. Each day next week looks mild and windy. There may be some inversions that develop in the western valleys, but either way it will be dry and mild.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist