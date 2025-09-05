Weekend Smoke Working Back East Across Montana

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for much of Montana west of the Continental Divide this weekend.

Wildfire smoke has been pushed off to the west but will move back east through the weekend with air quality likely deteriorating. Some parts of the state have seen an improvement in air quality but areas west of the Continental Divide will continue to see higher concentrations of smoke, and eventually smoke will start spreading back east across the state as the flow switches back to the southwest this weekend. The high pressure will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny to clear conditions on Saturday. A few thunderstorms may return to far western Montana on Saturday afternoon. Some wildfire smoke will start spreading back east by late Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a few late day isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s and wildfire smoke may make for hazy conditions. There will be more thunderstorm activity and cooler temperatures next week. Moisture and cooler temperatures will also move through British Columbia and Washington where several fires have been burning.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist