Weekend snowstorm to impact Montana

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 11 PM Fri

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Lower Clark Fork Region until 2 PM Sat

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northwest Beaverhead County until 5 PM Sat

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from 11 PM Fri until 5 AM Sun

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for East Glacier from 11 PM Fri until 5 AM Sun

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Big Belt, Little Belt, Highwood, Bridger, Castle, Snowy, and Judith Mountains from Sun AM until Mon PM

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Evaro Hill and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan from Sun AM until Mon PM

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial, Beartooth, and Absaroka Mountains from Sun AM until Mon AM

An AVALANCHE WATCH continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until Sat AM

An AVALANCHE WATCH continues for The Selkirk, West, and East Cabinet Mountains, and Bitterroot Mountains through Saturday PM

This weekend, the first major winter storm of the season is expected for much of western Montana. Lower-elevation snow will occur in valley and plains locations. Below is my snow forecast for the Helena and Great Falls area from Sunday into Monday

But before we get to snow, tomorrow will be a mixed bag of all weather conditions. Snow, heavy at times, will fall into most mountain ranges. Valleys and the plains will be mostly dry. A rain/snow mix can occur in the morning hours, but downsloping winds will warm up Great Falls to about 50 degrees. Helena will be in the mid-40s. The winds will be 20-30 MPH at their peak, so not very strong, but breezy.

Sunday is when things change up quite a bit, cold air invades and widespread snow will fall. Winter storm watches have been issued for many mountain ranges so far, with more weather alerts soon to be issued, even for lower elevations.

We begin to enter a drier pattern on Monday, but mountain instability snow showers will stick around until at least Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s to begin the New Year. Warmer weather should return by next weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1980)

Low: -20 (1916)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1980)

Low: -37 (1916)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great weekend and enjoy the snow!

