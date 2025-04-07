Weekend Warmth Continues into Monday

I hope everyone enjoyed the wonderful weekend we had. Most of the state will reach the 60s and 70s yet again today. There are a couple of caveats though. Wind will pick up for much of western Montana today and there will be a few afternoon showers and a couple of thunderstorms.

A rain/snow mix may reach Helena by tomorrow morning. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. You can expect decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds could be gusty at times. A few 50-60 MPH gusts will be recorded.

A very similar day will be in store for Wednesday. A high surface will develop in southwest Montana, keeping us dry beginning in the afternoon.

Very warm temperatures return for Thursday and Friday before a weekend storm system knocks them back down, bringing mountain snow.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 77 (1930)

Low: 7 (1923)

AVG: 54/30

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 81 (1930)

Low: 4 (1982)

AVG: 53/28

Have a wonderful Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN