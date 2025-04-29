Wet Weather to Close Out April

A cold front moves from northwest to southeast today, ushering in the return of moisture to much of the state. This system will be less impactful overall when it comes to precipitation totals than Sunday and Monday's. Mostly rain showers should be expected, but a couple of thunderstorms could form in the afternoon. It will also be very windy as the front passes through, with 30-40 MPH gusts. Most of the Helena Valley may be dry today, as a strong downslope wind will make it hard for precipitation to reach the valley floor. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few rain/snow mix showers will move through western Montana early Wednesday morning. Then, some isolated showers and a few thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Highs will once again only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A ridge of high pressure builds into the western United States by Thursday. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s on Thursday. Most of the state will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s by Friday and Saturday. Dry and sunny conditions will occur, with a decrease in the wind.

The next storm system looks to move into Montana by the late weekend and into early next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1992)

Low: 14 (1954)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1939)

Low: 13 (2019)

AVG: 59/33

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist