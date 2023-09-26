Wet & White Weekend Storm in the Works

The first big storm of fall will move in this weekend with the likelihood of widespread rain and higher elevation snow. Before that system, a smaller storm will move in bringing and end to the 80 degree weather. Tuesday could be the last day some Montana towns hit 80 until next spring. Wednesday will be a different day as a cold front approaches with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. There will be some snow on the higher peaks generally above about 6500'. The wind will be stronger, gusting up to 30mph in some areas. Highs will begin to cool off, only reaching the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be cooler and more typical of late September. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. Wind will be out of the west at 10-20mph. More changes will be noticeable on Friday with increasing clouds and a few stray showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A significant storm will move in for this weekend. Widespread moderate rain will develop on Saturday with snow in the mountains. Right now the snow levels look to stay above 6000', but more than a foot could accumulate above that elevation. Sunday will be very similar with widespread rain and cooler temperatures. Snow will continue to fly in the mountains on the first day of October. Wet weather with mountain snow will continue into Monday. As we get closer to the storm, I'm sure I'll be fine tuning the snow levels and the accumulation. The storm has taken a bit of a weaker turn right now, but there is still plenty of time for that to change yet again. Just prepare for less than pleasant conditions for being outside this weekend. And if you plan on being up in the mountains, there will be wet, cold and snowy conditions.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist