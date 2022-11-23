What a Beautiful Bird...Day!

That was a good, little snow burst that moved through the state on Wednesday. Some roads have a fresh coating of ice and snow on them, so please be careful traveling. The good news is Thanksgiving will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. There will be a strong wind across the plains and over the mountain passes, but the valleys will have calm conditions. Highs will top out in the 30s in the western valleys, but 40s to around 50 across the plains. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with just a few mountain snow showers. Highs will cool back down into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with light snow developing through the day. Sunday traveling will be better earlier in the day. Snow will become more widespread by evening and night. Monday and Tuesday will revert back to the cold and snowy pattern with highs dropping and a chance of snow for much of the state. Be safe in your travels.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist