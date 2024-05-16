Whipping Wind Begins Today Along the Rocky Mountain Front

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Flathead and Mission Valley's from 11 AM this morning through 8 PM tonight.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley's from 2 PM this afternoon through 8 PM tonight.

A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and the southern high plains for strong cross winds through the rest of today.

Sustained wind of 20-30 MPH is likely for much of western Montana today, as well as isolated gusts of over 50 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Today will be the last day being in the 70s for a while, so enjoy it while you can.

MTN High temperatures for today. Most of the state will be in the 70s.

Low pressure to our north will be influencing our wind for the next few days. A strong west wind will be present in western Montana for today and tomorrow. Most of the heavier activity will be concentrated near the Rocky Mountain Front today, but that changes tomorrow after a cold front advances through in the morning. Gusts of over 50 MPH are possible through most of the state.

Temperatures will take a dip into the 50s and 60s tomorrow for highs. A few showers will be around in the early morning hours along the front, some more activity will develop into the afternoon and evening, with some mountain snow possible. The showers will be light.

MTN Chances for winds gusts over 50 MPH for today and tomorrow.

We will dry out briefly on Saturday with temperatures near average. The wind will also start to decrease in western Montana, but strong wind will still persist out east as the low makes its way out of our area.

A small disturbance interrupts the warming conditions on Saturday to bring us right back down into the 50s. Some more widespread shower activity is expected, but not a lot of precipitation will fall. Snow is possible in elevations above 5000 feet.

Next week will stay on the cooler and wetter side. With another major system affecting us on Wednesday bring some rain and snow. Totals and locations of precipitation are still uncertain at this time, but it seems this low will be approaching from the south, which favors a colder wind direction and snow for the higher terrain.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91° (2006)

Low: 28° (1986)

AVG: 67/42

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92° (1988)

Low: 30° (1974)

AVG: 65/39

Enjoy your Thursday!

