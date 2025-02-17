Widespread Snow Continues for Presidents' Day

Snow continues to fall for much of western Montana Monday morning. You probably would want to spend the holiday indoors and off the roads. Light to moderate snow will stick around for many areas through the rest of the day and into early tomorrow morning

Isolated areas of blowing snow will develop near Helena later this afternoon. Winds will calm tomorrow morning

Snow will taper off Tuesday, but the threat of bitter cold temperatures sticks around. Tomorrow morning and Wednesday morning will be extremely cold. Wind chills in northeast Montana will be as low as 60 below zero. Most of the state will have air temperatures in the -10s, -20s, and even the -30s.

A small disturbance will bring more light snow west of the Divide on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

MTN Snow still to come through Thursday morning. The end of the week will be drier.

Warmer air is on the way towards the end of this week. But it comes in the form of a warming wind. This means several days of blowing snow will impact many locations in north-central Montana.

By the end of the week, Most if not all cities in Montana will be back up above normal temperatures.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Weather Alerts:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains, Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern High Plains, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Cascade County below 5000ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Helena Valley, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, and Canyon Ferry Area until 11 PM Monday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Lolo Pass and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Mission Valley, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, and Polson until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Evaro Hill, and Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Essex, and Bad Rock Canyon until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Butte, Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Musselshell, Northern Stillwater, Northern Park, Golden Valley, Northern Big Horn, Judith Gap, Livingston Area, Southern Big Horn, Northern Sweet Grass, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Carbon, Melville Foothills, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southern Wheatland, and Southwestern Yellowstone until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Petroleum County until 5 PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, Northwest Beaverhead County, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 11 PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Fergus County below 4500ft. This includes the Cut Bank, Fort Benton, Lewistown, and Havre areas until 11 PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills, Paradise Valley, Red Lodge Foothills, and Southeastern Carbon until 5 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Powder River, and Southern Rosebud Counties until 5 PM Tuesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for all of northeast Montana until 11 AM Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Carter, Custer, and Fallon Counties until noon Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Western and Central Chouteau County, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, and Fergus County below 4500ft until noon Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Western and Central Chouteau County, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, and Fergus County below 4500ft until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, and Powder River until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until noon Wednesday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the Ennis Lions Club Park, in Ennis, MT until noon Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2015)

Low: -27 (1936)

AVG: 37/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 65 (1921)

Low: -35 (1936)

AVG: 37/15

Have a great Presidents' Day!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN