Widespread snow is back in the forecast early next week

Mild temperatures continue through the rest of the week, but colder and snowier weather is on the way next week.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH: Today will be a really nice day across the state. Highs approach the 40s and low 50s across the state under mostly sunny skies. Wind will begin to pick up in north-central Montana in the afternoon and evening. Gusts could approach 40 to 50 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front, especially near the Browning area.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH: Gusty winds continue in the plains. Winds will approach 50 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front, especially in the morning. Highs will also reach the 40s and low 50s. Expect cloud cover to increase throughout the day.

VALENTINE'S DAY: We will still have above-normal temperatures on Saturday, but with a little more cloud cover. Highs will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. There will be some rain and snow in the mountains of northwest Montana, as far east as Glacier National Park and the Continental Divide. Most of the lower elevations will be dry.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH: Moisture will continue to stream into northwest Montana, bringing snow to the higher terrain. Isolated showers may bring some rain and snow east of the divide as well. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but some sun will come through in the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 40s and low 50s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Temperatures will be above average into the weekend, but more rain and snow are expected by the early and middle parts of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1921)

Low: -30 (1905)

AVG: 36/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1934)

Low: -33 (2021)

AVG: 36/15

MTN