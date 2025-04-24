Widespread Wet Weather Returns For the Last Weekend of April

It will be another nice Spring day across the Helena area. The afternoon high will reach around 60 degrees with just a small chance for a shower or two. Most of the precipitation will be south again today, with some wintry weather affecting the lower elevations of southeast Montana.

Temperatures will warm into Saturday, when much of the state will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Thunderstorms will return to western Montana Saturday afternoon. They will become more widespread throughout the state on Sunday, with highs still reaching the 60s for most.

Most locations will look at some nice rainfall accumulation, with 0.1" to 0.5" total through the weekend and higher totals further south.

Unsettled weather will last through the end of April. Warmer and drier weather returns at the beginning of May.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Carter and Powder River Counties until 4 PM Thursday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1910)

Low: 16 (2009)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (1910)

Low: 11 (2009)

AVG: 57/32

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN