Wildfires Get Doused

Montana's wildfires have gotten a soaking over the last few days, helping firefighters get a better handle of some of these blazes. Most of the fires have not grown in the last 48 hours with this unusually wet storm system for the end of August. Areas of rain will continue tonight through much of Friday. The slow moving area of low pressure will keep some clouds and scattered showers/thunderstorms for most of Montana on teh day before the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Rainfall will slowly wind down through Friday night into Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible over the mountains on Saturday but most areas will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm, highs again will be in the 70s and 80s. Labor Day on Monday will be another pleasant day with just a slight chance of a thunderstorm and highs in the 80s. Most of next week will be warm, sunny and dry. So this rain we are receiving now could not come at a better time.

Enjoy the rain,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist