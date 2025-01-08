Wind and Light Snow to Impact the State Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft; East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern High Plains until 5 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine County until 11 PM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Beartooth Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Melville Foothills; and Southern Wheatland until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Stillwater; Golden Valley; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Northern Carbon; and Southwestern Yellowstone until noon Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for The Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. from 11 AM Wednesday until 5 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Fallon; Powder River; Carter; Southern Rosebud; and Southern Big Horn Counties from 2 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains from 11 AM Wednesday until 11 AM Thursday

The fog is mainly gone in Helena, and the Dense Fog Advisory was allowed to expire. But we could see some more roll back in this morning. We will see warmer and breezier conditions today with mostly cloudy skies. Mountain snow showers will be around for most of the day, while the highest potential for valley snow will come later tonight.

Strong wind in the plains will continue through the morning hours and start to taper off by the afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow are the main concerns.

Tomorrow will be a slightly cooler and overall nicer day. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs in the 30s.

Another storm system moves in Friday bringing gusty winds back to the state. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s before rain and snow move in for the afternoon and early evening. We will see the conversion to all snow overnight.

Snow will be sticking around through the weekend. This will mainly affect the mountains but lower elevations have the potential for light accumulating snow.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (1885)

Low: -32 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 55 (2002)

Low: -30 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

