Wind Dying Down, Snow Intensifying

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for most of Montana through Saturday evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of the Hi-Line through Saturday evening.

An AVALANCHE WARNING has been issued for the western mountains.

Powerful wind that howled across the state is winding down but the snow is just starting to get going, and much of the state will now get blanketed in white. There were power outages, downed trees, and roads closed because of toppled semis and other vehicles. I-90 near Livingston was closed, with travelers having to take a detour through Livingston. Highway 191 through the Judith Gap area was closed because of the wind. The brutal wind is winding down and the HIGH WIND WARNINGS are over. Now, snow will continue to fall and the snow levels are dropping. Already 12-18" have fallen in the mountains along the Continental Divide and up on the Rocky Mountain Front. Snow will continue tonight into Friday morning, falling in the lower elevations as well. Friday will be cloudy with areas of snow continuing for most of the state. The snow will slowly accumulate throughout the day in the lower elevations. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains. The wind will be much lighter. A cold front will move south through the state on Friday night into Saturday with all areas picking up snow. Saturday will be a wintry day with highs in the 20s and 30s, and wind of up to 20-30mph blowing around the snow. Several inches will fall in the lower elevations. By this time, several FEET of snow will accumulate in the mountains. Snow will come to and end through Saturday night. A few lingering snow showers are possible on Sunday. Sunday night into Monday, a warm front will move through with some snow initially, followed by rising snow levels through Monday. A major warmup is on the way and temperatures could warm to between 60-70 degrees by St. Patrick's Day and for most of the rest of the week. Right now, flooding does not look like a major issue, but it will be sloppy with a lot of this new snow melting.

Be safe out there,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist