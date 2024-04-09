Wind Gusts of Over 60 MPH Possible in Western Montana Today

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Areas east of the Continental Divide and along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front through 6 PM today.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through 8 PM today.

Hope everybody got to enjoy the eclipse yesterday. The state of Montana was hit and miss with cloud cover yesterday. I did see some really cool photos though! Can't wait until 2044!

We are dealing with high wind yet again. There is very strong west flow that will be down-sloping off of most of the north-south oriented mountains throughout the day today. There is a very realistic chance that areas on the eastern slopes of the Sawtooth Mountains could see gusts greater than 60 MPH. Just about the whole state will have strong wind today as a small disturbance comes off of the mountains and leaves the state early tomorrow morning.

Wind Chill will be an issue today. Helena will only feel like the mid 30s today when in reality we will be about 20 degrees warmer.

MTN Wind chill temperatures when the daytime high should occur today.

We will have some scattered showers and storms this afternoon in most of western Montana. Expect them to be fast moving as we have some very strong background wind aloft. Some flurries in the mountains are also possible.

A weak surface cold front pushes through in the early AM hour tomorrow that will take all the precipitation with it and leave us with dry and mild conditions. The wind will calm in western portions of the state, but the east will still be dealing with gusty conditions.

The state will start warming up on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s are to be expected. Dry conditions will remain through Thursday.

There is a small chance at some passing showers and storms on Friday, especially along the central Hi-Line. Most of the state will be dry and warm. Temperatures will reach the 70s in some places and will remain in that range though the weekend. Low chances of storms will be in place for the weekend.

It is looking increasingly likely for a large scale storm system to affect us early next week. Keep checking in over the next few days to learn more.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 79° (1006)

Low: 12° (1959)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 79° (1996)

Low: 9° (2013)

AVG: 53/29

Don't blow away!

