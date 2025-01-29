Wind Increases in the Plains on Wednesday

Valley inversions are the microclimate of western valleys this week as highs are only expected to reach the 20s and 30s. This is partly due to our upper-level pattern in place known as a Rex Block. High pressure over Montana and low pressure over the desert southwest will redirect the jet stream and cause stagnation in weather systems' movement for the next few days.

Gusty conditions are expected into the plains today, especially near the Cut Banks area where gusts can reach 75 MPH. This wind will help warm plains communities into the 40s and low 50s.

The Rex Block begins to break down tomorrow afternoon. Increasing cloud cover is expected throughout the day, but we will stay dry. Valley inversion will still be in place. Breezy conditions persist throughout the plains and temperatures will be similar to Wednesday's.

The block fully breaks down Friday, allowing snow showers to return to the Rocky Mountain Front. There is a good chance some spots within the Front can receive more than 6 inches of snow Friday into Saturday.

Valley inversions will also break down on Friday, allowing places like Helena, Butte, Bozeman, and Missoula to warm into the upper 30s to low 40s.

MTN Atmospheric River enhanced snow totals showing up on the Euro Model for Sunday into Tuesday.

Unsettled weather sticks around through next week. An atmospheric river setup is on the table to be right over southwest Montana. If this is the case, impactful snow totals can be expected.

Along with the snow, another arctic air outbreak is likely. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will be below zero.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY continues for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark-Fork Region until 5 AM Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Northern High Plains until 6 AM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1962)

Low: -32 (1916)

AVG: 34/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (2024)

Low: -41 (1916)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN