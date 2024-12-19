Wind is no more, but it sure left an impact

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Northern Phillips, Northern Valley, and Sheridan Counties until noon today

Yesterday, wind gusts over 60 MPH were common across the state. However, we are in store for much calmer conditions heading into the weekend.

Very cold temperatures are left in the wake of yesterday's system across the plains. Northeast Montana's wind chills reach as cold as 30 below this morning. Western Montana was not nearly as cold.

Calmer wind will set in for the Helena Valley. Breezy conditions will pick up in the north-central plains this weekend.

Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s for the next 7 days. A small disturbance over the weekend may bring a bit of snow to the mountains early Sunday morning. Some rain may make it down to the valley floors.

Christmas is trending on the drier side. However, there is a low chance of some mountain snow showers on Christmas Eve. Let's keep our fingers crossed!

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (2004)

Low: -30 (1924)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (2004)

Low: -25 (1990)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Thursday!

