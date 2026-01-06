Wind is picking up in the plains

High Wind Warnings have been issued for portions of central Montana today as gusty winds have already begun to increase in speed across the Rocky Mountain Front.

A storm system bringing heavy snow west of the divide and wind east of the divide has moved into Montana. The Helena Valley should be spared from gusty winds through most of today, but will it will pick up after a cold front passes through early tomorrow morning with gusts near 40 MPH.

A little snow will accompany this front as well. A dusting to an inch is possible in the Helena Valley.

On-and-off snow showers will continue near the Helena Valley through early Friday morning with temperatures more near normal for this time of year.

High pressure replaces the lower pressure by Saturday. Helena will be trapped in temeprature inversions, keeping the valley colder than the rest of the state. Great Falls will warm into the 50s by the weekend.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until 11 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains until 11 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties until 11 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains, and Fergus County below 4500ft until 11 PM Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass until 11 PM Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, and Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron from 5 PM Tuesday until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, and Highway 56 Bull Lake Road from noon Tuesday until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the East Glacier Park Region from 5 PM Tuesday until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Glacier National Park, and Essex from 5 PM Tuesday until 11 AM Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 11 AM Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61(1914)

Low: -32 (2004)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1914)

Low: -26 (1982)

AVG: 35/15

MTN