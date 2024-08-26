Wind Set to Increase with Midweek Storm System

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for southeast Montana through midnight tonight.

——————————————————————————————————————————

We stay in an active pattern across the state through midweek. Another low pressure system brings much cooler temperatures and increased wind. Most of us will be in the 60s on Wednesday.

Today, most of eastern Montana will be dealing with heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms. A flash flood watch has been issued. that region has already received rainfall this morning and is expected to see more this afternoon. We could see one of the showers or storms reach as far west as Helena.

Temperatures today will range from the 70s to 80s out west. Closer to the significant rainfall, highs will only reach the 60s.

Wind will increase Tuesday and Wednesday for most of the state as a through of low pressures makes its way through southern Canada. west wind of 15-30 MPH is expected with gusts of 40+.

That trough will also lower temperatures into the 60s for most of the state by Wednesday.

A warmer and drier pattern is expected to take over after Wednesday and stick around through the beginning of next week.

MTN Information as of 8 AM Monday on the Sharrott Creek Fire. With wind picking up out of the west, it is crucial residents of Stevensville pay attention to evacuation orders and warnings in place.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (2010)

Low: 35 (1992)

AVG: 81/50

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (2010)

Low: 35 (1892)

AVG: 80/48

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com