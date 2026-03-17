Wind through Montana making some areas not so lucky this Saint Patrick's Day

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Winds will continue to be strong as High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of central Montana. At this time, Helena and Great Falls are NOT included in these warnings. Winds are not expected to reach the warning threshold, but winds will still gust around 40-50 MPH in Great Falls. Helena will have winds between 5 and 15 MPH this afternoon.

Most of the snow will melt today in the lower elevations, as temperatures continue to warm into the 50s and 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers, especially near the Continental Divide.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18TH: Temperatures will reach much above normal, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Most, if not all, lower elevation snow will be melted. Winds will continue to gust near 40 to 60 MPH across north-central Montana. Helena will gust near 30 MPH by the afternoon. Most of the state will be dry under mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19TH: Most of the state continues to warm, with afternoon temperatures approaching record highs in the 70s. Similar to Wednesday, winds continue to stay relatively strong. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20TH: The first day of Spring will feel more like Summer. High temperatures will reach the 70s for most areas. Some afternoon highs will be close to the low 80s in south-central Montana. Helena and Great Falls should reach the mid 70s. It still will be windy across the plains. Gusts will be approaching 50-60 MPH yet again. Helena could gust near 40 MPH. We will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: A cold front moves through the state on Saturday, bringing rain to lower elevations and snow showers back to the mountains around 5000 feet. The wind will die down after the cold front passes through Saturday afternoon.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (2007)

Low: -9 (1906)

AVG: 48/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2007)

Low: -14 (1965)

AVG: 47/23

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