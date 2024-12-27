Wind to increase Thursday night for the Rocky Mountain Front

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern High Plains until 8 AM Fri

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Northern Valley, and Eastern Roosevelt counties until 3 AM Fri

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 11 PM Fri

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Beaverhead County from 5 AM Fri until 11 PM Fri

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains from 3 AM Fri until 2 PM Fri

An AVALANCHE WATCH continues for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains through Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

I hope everybody had a safe and Merry Christmas. But we are back to business as usual with the weather in Montana.

A wintry mix has been moving eastward through the state today along a cold front. icy roadways are likely for parts of northeast Montana and the higher terrain of the west. Scattered snow showers are dropping light accumulation west of the Divide.

Wind will increase overnight tonight for the north-central plains. Gusts of 40-50 MPH are realistic for places like Great Falls. Helena will not be in the target zone of stronger wind, but it will be breezy. The wind will decrease tomorrow, but everybody stays breezy through the end of the week, especially on Saturday.

A more significant storm system moves in on Sunday and Monday, where snow will be likely for all elevations. Over half a foot of snow will fall into the mountains around Helena, with several inches possible into the lower elevations.

Colder air returns on the back side of this system. 2025 will feel like winter in Montana. Highs will only top out into the 20s and 30s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1980)

Low: -27 (1996)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1980)

Low: -36 (1916)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN