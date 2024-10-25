Wind will whip this weekend

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night.

Today will be mostly windless as high pressure moves over the eastern plains of our state. Highs will reach the 50s for many locations with mostly sunny conditions.

Tomorrow is the first day of general hunting season in Montana, as you make your last-minute preparations for tomorrow morning, here is the forecast for what the next 36 hours will look like in the mountains of southwest Montana.

MTN Hunting forecast for this weekend.

You might want to pack things up by Sunday afternoon though. Wind will increase throughout the day in higher elevations of southwest Montana. The strongest wind will be along the Rocky Mountain Front where gusts could reach 60-70 MPH.

A cold front will come through western Montana Sunday night to bring cooler temperatures and some scattered rain and snow showers.

Next week will be overall colder and wetter. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with snow possibly reaching lower elevations by Tuesday.

Halloween on Thursday is looking cold and there will be more showers around. Get your trunk or treating in this weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1990)

Low: -4 (2020)

AVG: 53/30

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1990)

Low: -5 (1919)

AVG: 52/29

Have a great Weekend!

