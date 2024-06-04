Winds Blow Strongly Once Again Today

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for north central Montana, east of the Continental Divide, MacDonald Pass, Big Belt, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains through 12 PM Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH continues for Southeast Montana through Wednesday afternoon.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 12 PM Wednesday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Flathead Lake through 10 PM today.

——————————————————————————————————————————

MTN Sunrise over the Helena Valley this morning.

The potential for the strongest wind gusts will be tomorrow. Isolated gusts of over 75 MPH are possible near the Rocky Mountain Front. Most places will be dry with just some isolated light showers in higher elevations. Temperatures will be near 70 in Helena.

A ridge of high pressure will build in on Wednesday and last through the weekend. Mostly dry and warm conditions will be present, along with minimal cloud cover. There is a good chance on Thursday and Friday that we crack the mid 80s here in Helena.

MTN Several different wind alerts are in place for much of the state through Wednesday.

Saturday will be just as warm as the previous couple of days but there will be some thunderstorms in the southwestern mountains in the afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, another cold front advances through Helena, bringing some more widespread thunderstorm activity. It will lower temperatures slightly, but we still stay above average.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1988)

Low: 31 (1998)

AVG: 71/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 95 (1988)

Low: 32 (1998)

AVG: 70/44

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com