Winds continue to warm Montana

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18TH: Temperatures will reach much above normal, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. If you have managed to hold on to your snow, the rest of it will melt today. Winds will continue to gust near 40 to 60 MPH across north-central Montana. Helena will gust near 40 MPH by the afternoon. Most of the state will be dry under mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19TH: Most of the state continues to warm, with afternoon temperatures approaching record highs in the 70s. Similar to Wednesday, winds continue to stay relatively strong. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20TH: The first day of Spring will feel more like Summer. High temperatures will reach the 70s for most areas. Some afternoon highs will be close to the low 80s in south-central Montana. Helena and Great Falls should reach the mid-70s. It still will be windy across the plains. Gusts will be approaching 50-60 MPH yet again. Helena could gust near 40 MPH. We will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21ST: The morning will continue to be windy and mild, but a cold front will begin to usher in some change. A few rain showers will move from northwest to southeast through the state. High temperatures will only reach the 50s and 60s before cooler air comes in behind the front. Wind will also decrease behind this boundary. Expect mostly rain in the lower elevations. There may be a few light snow showers coming through Saturday night near the Hi-Line, but accumulations should be very minimal.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Next week will begin with temperatures near normal and dry. Another weather system moves in around Wednesday.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2017)

Low: -13 (1943)

AVG: 49/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (2017)

Low: -16 (1965)

AVG: 47/23

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