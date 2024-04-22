Windy Conditions Continue for Much of the State Today

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through 6 AM Tomorrow.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana through 9 PM Tonight.

Happy Earth Day! I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the great outdoors when you are able. There are so many great places to see and explore in our state. Pick up some trash, go on a hike, or even just educate yourself and others on the importance of keeping our home clean for future generations!

Send me some pictures of your favorite places on Earth! Who knows... your pictures just might make it on our show! My contact information is on the bottom of this article.

Yesterday we saw wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front exceeding 70 mph in some isolated spots.

MTN Top wind gusts recorded yesterday. The strongest gust was recorded at Deep Creek, just south of Bison, with a gust of 78 MPH!

Strong wind continues once again today, especially out east where fire danger is a concern. Gusts of over 50 MPH in the eastern half of the state are possible. We will have some breezy conditions out west, but not nearly as bad as yesterday. No high wind alerts west of Fort Peck Lake at this time and not likely for the rest of the day.

MTN High wind, low relative humidity, and dry grasses combine to increase fire danger for parts of eastern Montana today.

Temperatures will be just slightly above average today. The state will range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

High pressure builds in and dominates the region tomorrow. The wind will calm as the low departs eastern Montana. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and the skies will stay clear to mostly sunny. It will be a great day tomorrow to partake in slightly-late Earth Day activities.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day we will have for a while. The 70s return once again. We will have increasing cloud cover with the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms in the southwest. There is a chance one or two storms make it as far north as Helena, but at this time it seems unlikely. Most of us will stay dry.

A cold front pushed through the state on Thursday. This front will mostly bring a changing wind direction and cool temperatures back into the 60s.

Once this front passes, we will be back in a more unsettled toughing pattern for the weekend. Rain is likely on Friday and Saturday in lower elevations. Snow is in the forecast for the higher mountains. More to come throughout the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1906)

Low: 17° (1968)

AVG: 59/34

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1969)

Low: 8° (1967)

AVG: 57/31

Have a great Thursday!

