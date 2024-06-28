Windy Friday Morning for the North-Central Plains

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 9 PM this evening

The low pressure system that brought severe weather along I-94 in eastern Montana yesterday is still influencing our weather this morning, bringing showers and wind from Cut Bank to Great Falls.

Places like Havre and Cut Bank have already seen wind gusts around 60 MPH and some steady rain showers. Showers will last throughout the morning hours in the north-central plains. Eventually, some thunderstorms will pop in the mountains along the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds will decrease going into tonight.

MTN An update on the Running Wolf Fire. This is located in the Little Belt Mountains in Judith Basin County.

A relatively cool day is in store for the state. Most of us will be in the 60s. Some isolated locations may reach in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day. Highs will reach the 80s in some spots, with most of us in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will last through the daytime. Thicker cloud cover will move in from the southwest in the late afternoon and early evening.

A cold front pushes through the state on Sunday bringing some storms to the Helena area that could produce some small hail and isolated damaging wind gusts. The severe threat is elevated in eastern Montana in the late afternoon. A level 2/5 slight risk has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center on their Day 3 product for Miles City and Glendive.

MTN Current severe weather outlook for Sunday, 6/18/24.

Afternoon thunderstorm chances will persist well into next week. Temperatures will be right around average heading into the 4th of July on Thursday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2015)

Low: 35 (1975)

AVG: 79/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2015)

Low: 36 (1995)

AVG: 77/48

Have a great weekend! See you on Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

