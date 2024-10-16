Winter creeps into fall, mountain snow expected tomorrow

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Centennial, Gallatin, and Madison Mountains from 3 AM Thursday until noon Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains from 3 AM Thursday until 3 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains from 3 AM Thursday until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Beaverhead County and the Ruby and southern Beaverhead Mountains from 3 AM Thursday until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Pryor and northern Big Horn Mountains from 6 AM Thursday until 6 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Today will be the last day of warmer temperatures for a while. Helena and surrounding areas will have highs in the 70s. Eastern Montana will be in the mid- to upper 80s. West of the Continental Divide, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. It will remain hazy for southwest Montana today.

MTN The latest stats on all of the wildfires around southwest Montana. The approaching rain and snow should help firefighters control the blazes. The Elk Fire in the Big Horn National Forest will see significant rain and snow over the rest of the week.

The cold front will push through Helena between 6-8 PM tonight. This will cause a brief increase in wind speeds, as well as bringing some light rain showers to the area. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Snow will begin to fall for much of the mountain ranges late tonight and early tomorrow. There will be a brief break around the mid-morning hours, but snow and rain will move back in for much of the state. Over a foot of overall snow is possible for the southern ranges around Yellowstone, but the Big Belts could see as much as 3-4 inches.

Mountain passes will be a difficult drive tomorrow. Most people may not have put their snow tires on yet, so be extra careful of morning commutes.

Cloud cover will stick around until about Friday afternoon. We will clear up for a clearer and slightly warmer weekend, with highs in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday mornings will be particularly cold. Lows will be in the 20s and 40s for much of the lower elevations.

Another weather system begins to impact us Sunday night, lasting into Monday. This will bring another shot at some rain and snow. This will also keep us on the cooler side,

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (1991)

Low: 12 (1946)

AVG: 58/33

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (1914)

Low: 14 (1930)

AVG: 57/33

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN