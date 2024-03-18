Winter Lovers, Rejoice! More Snow and Cold to Come After Warm Stretch

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Lodge Creek in Blaine and Hill Counties until 6PM tonight

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Flathead, Swan, and Whitefish mountains, including Glacier National Park, until 8AM this morning

Good Monday morning everyone! Hope you all had a great holiday weekend and enjoyed the warmth. Today will be warm once again with temperatures in the 60s for a majority of the state. The skies will be clear and dry once again.

For all those snow lovers out there, I have some good news for you. For anyone who is sick and tired of winter, I apologize in advance...

Around midweek a cold front will push its way southward from Canada with an associated low pressure system. Wednesday and Thursday look to be a wintry mess for the Helena Valley and surrounding areas with a rain/snow mix in the valleys and snow in the higher elevations.

Our temperatures continue to plummet across the state into the end of the week where more widespread snow is likely. Snow accumulations by the end of the week could meet or exceed half a foot in the higher terrain around town. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing spring storm.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76° (2017)

Low: -13° (1943)

AVG: 49/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 75° (2017)

Low: -16° (1965)

AVG: 47/23

