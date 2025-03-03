Winter Returns After a Wonderfully Warm Weekend

What a weekend it was across the state! Highs were in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies and no wind. Unfortunately, that changes today with the return of the cold and snow.

Highs will only top out in the 30s and low 40s today. Light snow will begin to impact north-central Montana early this afternoon. The Helena area will see on and off snow showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

This snow system will have the greatest impacts to the northly upslope areas of the Little Belts and Snowys, Like Great Falls and Lewistown. But this isn't saying much, I expect only a couple of inches in these areas.

MTN Expected snow totals for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

The rest of this week will be near seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. There will be another weather system passing to our south on Wednesday, but snow should stay south of I-90 aside from a few isolated showers.

We will see warmer weather return this coming weekend, but that comes with stronger winds.

Remember, we will be losing an hour of sleep this Sunday as we spring forward.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING continues for east-central Richland County in northeastern Montana until 4 PM Monday

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING continues for north-central Daniels County in northeastern Montana until 4 PM Monday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for Dawson, Richland, and Wibaux Counties until 4 PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Snowy and Judith Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 5 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bozeman area and Bozeman Pass from 5 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; and the Gallatin Valley from 5 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Livingston Area, Northern Park, Northern Sweet Grass, and Paradise Valley from 3 PM Monday until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Northern Carbon and Northern Stillwater from 5 PM Monday until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn from 5 PM Monday until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills from 3 PM Monday until 5 PM Tuesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1921)

Low: -20 (1976)

AVG: 43/21

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1905)

Low: -32 (2019)

AVG: 41/18

Have a great start to the week!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN