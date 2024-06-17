Winter Weather Alerts Just a Few Days Before Summer

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the higher terrain between Helena and Missoula through 6 AM tomorrow.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Ranges through 6 AM tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front through 6 PM tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, and Northwest Beaverhead County through 6 PM tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Snowy and Judith Mountains through 6 PM tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains through 6 PM tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Glacier National Park area through 9 AM tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot Valley through 11 AM tomorrow.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for a lot of the higher terrain of western Montana for today and tomorrow as a late season spring storm brings rain, snow. and storms.

A strong low pressure system is currently affecting our state, bringing heavy precipitation to areas that need the moisture. We have already seen snow fall this morning for a lot of the higher elevations of southwest Montana.

Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average is western Montana today with most places only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s with overcast skies.

It is a totally different story out in the eastern plains, where we could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s to even low 70s.

MTN Severe threat for today brings a level 2/5 risk for damaging wind and large hail to the southeastern corner of the state.

Rain and snow will continue to fall through early tomorrow morning. We will see a redevelopment of precipitation in the form of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon as temperatures start to warm back up into the 50s and low 60s as the center of low makes its way out of the state.

MTN Winter weather alerts will last through tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a predominately dry day as the warming trend continues. Plenty of sunshine will allow the 70s to quickly return.

The first day of summer is approaching on Thursday and it sure will feel like summer out there. 70s and 80s with some isolated thunderstorms.

A front moves through the state on Friday bringing some thunderstorms, possibly on the stronger side, to central and eastern Montana. Highs for the day will be similar to that of Thursday's.

The first weekend of summer will be hot. Some communities will be in the 90s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (2022)

Low: 34 (1954)

AVG: 75/49

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 97 (1961)

Low: 33 (1994)

AVG: 73/46

Don't forget those jackets today!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com