Winter weather impacting Election Day travel

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for East Glacier, northern high plains, eastern Toole County, and central Pondera County until 11 PM today

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Lewistown area until 11 PM today

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties until 11 PM today

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Madison, Gallatin, and Centennial Mountains until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Little Belt, Highwood, Snowy, and Judith Mountains until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Bears Paw Mountains and southern Blaine County until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Big Horn and Pryor Mountains from 2 PM today until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for southwestern Phillips County from 11 AM today until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Southern High Plains; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County until 11 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for East Glacier and the southern Rocky Mountain Front until 11 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Northwest Beaverhead County until 11 PM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Gates of the Mountains; Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until 5 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Northern Big Horn, MT; Southern Rosebud, MT; Southern Big Horn, MT; Bighorn Canyon, MT from 2 PM today until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Musselshell, Treasure, and northern Rosebud Counties from 2 PM today until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Judith Gap from 2 PM today until 11 AM Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Petroleum and Garfield counties from 2 PM today until 11 AM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Snow will begin around the Helena area early this afternoon. 1-3 inches are possible near the downtown area. It will continue into the overnight hours and taper off by the time we wake up tomorrow.

Remember to drive cautiously today. Polling is important, so make sure you leave with plenty of time to spare and go slow. The first snow of the season can be especially dangerous as drivers adjust to snowy conditions again.

Colder weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

A Chinook Wind will affect the high plains for the rest of this week. It will initially cause a blowing snow problem. Once the snow melts, Places like Great Falls, Havre, and Cut Bank will be a few degrees warmer than the rest of the state.

The remainder of the week will be warmer. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Another colder system arrives at the beginning of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2020)

Low: -6 (1959)

AVG: 47/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1975)

Low: -10 (2003)

AVG: 48/26

Be safe heading to the polls!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN