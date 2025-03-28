Wintry Weather Returns for the Weekend

Rain, snow, and a couple of thunderstorms will impact the state tonight and through this weekend.

Winter Weather advisories have been issued for up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains of southwest and north-central Montana through early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain and snow will come in two waves, at times. The first is coming through tonight, and the second will reach western Montana tomorrow night.

Snow will reach lower elevations as well, but accumulating snow will be a more tricky forecast, especially for valley locations. We have had very warm ground temperatures over the last few days. Nevertheless, expect a rain/snow mix early this evening converting over to snow late tonight. We could see as much as an inch in Helena. Driving conditions over mountain passes will be poor and we could see some isolated power outages in higher elevations with heavy, wet snow.

MTN Snow forecast as of 5 PM Friday for lower elevations through the weekend.

Conditions stay slightly cooler than normal into most of next week, with a pattern change coming in the second week of April.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Crazy Mountains until 6 PM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 6 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Melville Foothills until 9 AM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Interstate 90 between Warm Springs and Homestake Pass including Butte, Georgetown Lake, and Highway 12 Elliston to MacDonald Pass from Saturday evening until Sunday morning

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 73 (1986)

Low: -3 (1954)

AVG: 52/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2022)

Low: -7 (1954)

AVG: 50/26

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN