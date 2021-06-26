Wonderful Weekend Before Intense Heat Wave

It's the final weekend of June already and the first weekend of summer. The weather will be very nice for all of the numerous outdoor events that are going on across the state. A few areas may even get a couple of showers and thunderstorms, which would be really nice considering what's ahead. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES and WARNINGS have been issued up along the West Coast into Idaho. A potentially dangerous heat wave is building and will eventually get into Montana. Heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States, taking nearly 140 lives every year. For now this heat will hold just off to the west of the state. So enjoy the cooler weather while we have it. A weak disturbance will clip central and eastern Montana with a few showers and isolated storms Friday night into Saturday morning. That wave of low pressure will move away with decreasing showers and clouds early on Saturday. The rest of the day should be great. Saturday's highs will be in the 80s, while Sunday warms into the 80s and 90s. A sprawling high pressure will build early next week with more intense heat just west of Montana. Highs Monday will be well up into the 90s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's highs will be near record levels in the 90s and low 100s. Some good news...the wind should be fairly light through this heat wave.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

