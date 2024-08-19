Watch Now
Yet Another Round of Strong to Severe Storms

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for much of western and central Montana into the night.

Rounds and rounds of thunderstorms have rocked Montana this August and Monday continued that trend as widespread big time thunderstorms have formed. Just like Sunday, Monday's storms are producing hail, damaging wind, heavy downpours and lots of lightning. This area of thunderstorms will continue to work northeast through the night. Prepare for the possibility of flooding, property damage and power outages. After midnight the storms will diminish. Tuesday will start out quiet with mostly sunny or clear skies. Montana is still under a southwest flow that will transport moisture, energy and possibly wildfire smoke into the state. Thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon heating but they will be more isolated in nature. Not everyone will see the thunderstorms quite like they have been over the last few days. Highs will be warm in the 80s to around 90. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will begin to cool down a little with highs in the 80s. High pressure will move in temporarily for Thursday with a dry, sunny day for most of Montana. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s and 80s. Another storm system will move in from the Pacific on Friday. A strong southerly flow ahead of this low pressure will spread hot temperatures across most of the state with highs generally in the 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon. This weekend has the potential for a significant storm that may spread rain, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures across the state. Right now a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A more widespread rain is possible Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A wet, cool and somewhat unusual August contines.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

