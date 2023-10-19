You can now buy ‘Elf’-themed pancake mix and syrup

Mrs. Butterworth’s is getting in the holiday spirit early this year with a brand-new pancake mix and syrup inspired by one of the most beloved Christmas films.

New Mrs. Butterworth’s “Elf” sugar cookie pancake kit and syrup will be in grocery stores this holiday season to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie that stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised as an elf in the North Pole.

The syrup has the same flavor as traditional syrup, but it comes in a commemorative bottle. The pancake kit includes pancake mix, frosting and red and green sprinkles.

If you’re wondering how pancakes and syrup help celebrate a film about an elf, it’s actually the perfect fit. According to the film, syrup is one of the elves’ four main food groups (along with candy, candy canes and candy corn). Buddy actually likes it so much he eats it on spaghetti — so, yup, he is definitely in need of some pancakes.

The pancakes and syrup are actually just one of the new “Elf'”-inspired treats you’ll find in grocery stores this holiday season.

Hitting shelves Nov. 1, new Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams swap out the normal Goldfish cheddar flavor for sweet brown sugar and butter, plus flavors of caramel and vanilla. A Pepperidge Farm representative tells Simplemost they come in fun shapes like Buddy’s hat and a bottle of maple syrup.

We’ve already seen other “Elf” breakfast foods in the last few years. In 2020, we were treated to an “Elf” cereal from General Mills that tasted like maple syrup and International Delight coffee creamer inspired by the film.

There’s no word yet if either will be making an appearance again this year, but they do not appear to be in stores right now. However, International Delight does have a “Grinch”-inspired creamer in stores in three flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookie Dough and Frosted Sugar Cookie. There’s also a Zero Sugar version of the Peppermint Mocha.



If you’re looking for other festive flavors to serve alongside your “Elf” goodies, STÅK Cold Brew has a limited-edition Peppermint Mocha coffee flavor that’s already in stores.

For dessert, you’ll find a few Funfetti “The Elf on the Shelf” Cookie Mixes in stores now, including Sugar Cookie Mix with Candy Bits, Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix and Sugar Cookie Mix with Peppermint Candy Cane Sprinkles.

Which holiday flavors are you most looking forward to?

