Helena Capital's Derek Opitz continuing family tradition with Montana Griz football commitment

HELENA — By committing to Montana for football, Helena Capital’s Derek Opitz is continuing a family tradition.

Opitz’ brother, Hayden, plays linebacker for the Griz. Opitz’ dad, Chad, donned the maroon and silver in the 1990s. And beginning fall 2026, Opitz will suit up at defensive lineman for Montana.

“I mean, ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved the Griz,” said Opitz, who officially announced his commitment on X last week. “So, being able to go there and play football is really special to me. And it’s just been a thing in my life forever. So, that’s what made it right for me.”

Opitz called the idea of continuing his family’s relationship with Montana “really important to me.”

“You know, football has been a huge thing in our family,” said Opitz. “And me and my brother would always play growing up. So, being able to play with him is really special to me.”

But before Opitz packs his bags for Missoula, he’s got one more season of high school football to play under the Vigilante Stadium lights.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a lot less pressure on me going into the season, knowing I can just play,” said Opitz. “And I don’t have to worry about coaches — playing good for coaches. It’s going to be really nice.”

