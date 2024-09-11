How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. Morehead State Eagles

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday looking to bounce back from their loss at North Dakota last week.

The eighth-ranked Griz will welcome Morehead State to Missoula for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Montana (1-1) and Morehead State (2-0) are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

Local Broadcast (Antenna) DirecTV Billings KTVQ channel 2.2 Channel 5 Butte KXLF channel 4.2 Channel 14 Bozeman KBZK channel 7.2 Channel 14 Great Falls KRTV channel 3.2 Channel 4 Helena KTVH channel 12.2 Missoula KPAX channel 8.2 Channel 9

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.