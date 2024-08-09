Smokey Bear Joins the Daybreak Crew for His 80th Birthday

Smokey Bear woke up early on his 80th birthday to join Ryan and Joey on Daybreak. The crew celebrated the importance and legacy of Smokey Bear and learned more about wildfire safety and prevention.

Smokey's campaign on wildfire prevention and education is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in United States history. It began back during World War II, when most of the experienced firefighters were sent oversees. With less firefighters around, it became of utmost importance to prevent wildfires before they could get started.

The Forest Service was in search of a mascot for the campaign. They took inspiration from Disney, which at the time had found success with their animated cartoon animals, and on August 9, 1944, Smokey Bear was born.

US Department of Agriculture - Albert Staehle The first appearance of Smokey Bear.

MTN sat down with Chiara Cipriano, the Public Affairs Officer at the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, to talk about the influence Smokey Bear has had over the last 80 years on being fire safe.

"I mean, Smokey Bear is so iconic. Everyone from a young age recognizes who Smokey is. Either with the Smokey ABC's or to always be careful with fire, or just grew up seeing his face as they're going into the National Forest..." said Cipriano.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The following are prohibited within the boundaries of the forest.



Building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a metal fire ring that is provided by the Forest Service.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

To learn more about Smokey Bear and his mission, visit this link.

Make sure you check local fire restrictions before you recreate.

And remember, only YOU can prevent wildfires!