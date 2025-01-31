Scripps Howard Fund supplies books for students at Broadwater Elementary

Books bring a child's imagination to life. They empower and grow the curious young minds that will one day do so much for communities inside and out of Montana. But not all children have access to books. The Scripps Howard Fund is hoping to change that, one book at a time.

Through the help of KTVH employees, the Helena community, and Scripps, we raised enough money to provide each child at Broadwater Elementary eight books.

A Scholastic Book Fair occurred at the school this week. This was the first of two book fairs for Broadwater students sponsored by the Scripps Howard Fund. Students were allowed to select any four books to take home, absolutely free.

We spoke to several students on what they received and why books are important to them.

MTN Grace shows off her new book, Diary of a Pug.

Grace Smith received one of the Dork Diaries books at the fair. She is starting her collection with this book.

"This is my first one that I have. I really only read them from the school. This was my first one," Smith said.

MTN Noah tells us about his love for science and reading.

Noah Mathew picked out Our Planet: There's No Place Like Earth. He loves science and thinks it is important to have books to help his interest grow and help with school assignments.

"When you read, you get smarter and you could, like, really understand if you're doing a project on science," Mathew said. "You could probably try to find a book about science or something to help you understand more about it."

MTN Harper is so excited to read her new book, Thelma the Unicorn.

Harper Martin told us what her favorite part of the book fair was.

"My favorite part of the book fair was walking and picking out all the books that looked fun," Martin said. "I picked a dog man book, and it looked cool and now I have four or five dog man books."

The next book fair will be held in the Spring, where the students will get the other four books.