Arrest and investigation in Boulder puts the school on temporary lockdown

HELENA — An arrest of a Boulder man and subsequent investigation on Wednesday put the school in Boulder on temporary lockdown.

The Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jarrod Veilleux, 42, in reference to ongoing investigations for drug distribution and internet crimes against children.

Veilleux was taken into custody on an arrest warrant following a high-risk traffic stop. Law enforcement also issued a search warrant at a residence near Jefferson High School.

DCI says Veilleux is currently held on $1 million bond and is accused of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl. The offense and bond amount may change once Veilleux makes his initial appearance in court.

The Montana Highway Patrol, Southwest Montana Drug Task Force, Butte-Silver Bow SWAT, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

The temporary lockdown was lifted after the suspect was in custody.

In addition to roadblocks, all of Jefferson County’s notification tools were utilized, with added support from A-1 Ambulance and Life Flight Network.

