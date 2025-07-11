As summer heats up in Helena, rattlesnake sightings are too

HELENA — As we slither into warmer temperatures this summer and enjoy Montana’s great outdoors, it is important to be aware of the dangers on and off the trails.

“There are problems with snakes sometimes,” Mike Bauernfeind, a former Helena resident, said.

Bauernfeind is no stranger to rattlesnakes—he used to spray weeds for the county and often ran into the venomous threat.

He practices the same caution on the trails as he did in his job.

“You really had to be careful and keep your eyes peeled,” Bauernfeind said.

During a rattlesnake encounter, it is important to stay calm and maintain a safe distance with no sudden movements.

Also, wear sturdy footwear and long pants. If you do run into a snake, try to avoid provoking it and keep your pets leashed.

Most times, these encounters are avoidable by staying on the trail.

It is not just yourself you need to worry about, keep your pet's safety in mind too.

“Especially with a pet because he is not afraid of snakes and bees and stuff like that, so really have to watch out for him as well,” Bauernfeind said about his dog, Biscuit.

Izabella Stanger also hits the trails around Helena with her dog Gypsy and works as a team to stay safe.

“Just paying close attention," Stanger said. "I feel like dogs kind of know too if there is wildlife, so just staying back and letting them be.”

With rattlesnake sightings and warnings going up on trails in the area, awareness is key.

"We just have to exercise caution and be careful where we walk initially and the whole time,” Bauernfeind said.

Always alert others if you have seen a rattlesnake in the area.