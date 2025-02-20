Buckle-up Montana! Rodeo on the way to become official state sport

HELENA — Buckle up Montana, because Big Sky Country looks set to declare an official state sport!

From the reservations to Ravalli County, the rodeo connects all corners of Montana.

"We had so many people come and testify in support of this [House Bill 190] from all over the state. All kinds of different backgrounds, and it was an honor to have them be heard," said Rep. Greg Overstreet R-Stevensville.

MTN News

House Bill 190 would make rodeo the official sport of Montana.

According to State Symbols USA, there are 18 states in the nation that have sports representing their history, and Montana is looking to join that list.

HB 190 has already passed out of the House and Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee.

"Man, I've been friends with guys that are generations ahead of me, and generations behind me that's really kept me involved in it. At first, it was something to do. It was fun, it was exciting and the family end of it has kept me in it," said rodeo judge Martin Murphy.

MTN Augusta celebrates rodeo weekend

Rodeo is a key part of many Montana communities, from small towns like Augusta to the Bucking Horse Sale in Miles City. People pack the stands to cheer on the fastest racers, toughest bronc riders and bravest mutton busters.

Montana is home to world champions like Ty Erickson, Hall of Fame rodeo entertainers like Flint Rasmussen, and so much more.

"I feel like in Montana, we just represent the entire nation in such a big way. Some of our cowboys and cowgirls are the best that there is and it's really cool to see. In the whole state, it's fun to watch how they support them on social media and everything. Then when they're at your hometown rodeo, that hometown comes and they just cheer like crazy and they want to see everybody do good," said Tara Peterson, a barrel racer.

Jackie Jensen Photography Helena's Ty Erickson is on his way to victory in the fifth steer wrestling performance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Monday in Las Vegas.

Brothers Logan and Gavin Beattie, who are team ropers, say the community in rodeo is essential to the sport. Rodeo is so much more than a sport in the Treasure State, it's a lifestyle and for some it's life-changing.

"Rodeo growing up, I mean, that's all we ever did. Dad, being in the rodeo business and, you know, and picking up... I mean, rodeos changed our lives," said Gavin.

Ryan Burg MTN News

Giving options for those to further their skills and education around the sport.

"Rodeo has given me opportunities that most kids don't get the opportunity to have. I went to school on a full-ride scholarship to Bozeman, and, it's let me be successful as a person and to give back to the people, that have supported me growing up to this point," said Logan.

Ryan Burg MTN News

Supporters say HB 190 is a way to recognize a sport that means so much to many.

"There's places in Montana that live off rodeos," Logan said, "And to see that Montana is respecting it as a sport, I feel like is a great thing for every small town community, in every community in Montana."