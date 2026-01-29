'Dangerous substances' found near Helena High, according to school officials

Update 11:50 p.m. Jan. 29, 2026 - There is a large law enforcement presence near the corner of Helena Avenue and Dakota Street. Members of the Helena Police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office are present.

Original story - Helena High School officials say they are encouraging students to stay indoors following “dangerous substances” found at a nearby building.

The substances were discovered the same day a planned walkout was organized by students to protest federal ICE policies and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. At this time, it is unclear if the two are related.

Students and staff have been alerted, and staff told MTN there was no known harm to anyone at the school at this time.

Officials say no school is on lockdown, but Bryant Elementary and Helena Middle School are holding indoor recesses.

The Helena Police Department is investigating the situation.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and we will provide additional details as they become available.

